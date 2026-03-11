E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Apricot, almond tree blossoming in Chitral ahead of schedule

Zahiruddin Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
— Dawn
CHITRAL: In an alarming manifestation of shifting climate patterns, apricot and almond trees across the Chitral valley have begun blossoming nearly 40 days ahead of schedule, triggered by an unusually warm winter and a significant lack of snowfall.

Residents and agricultural experts noted that while almond trees typically bloomed in late February and apricots in early April, both species had reached full bloom simultaneously this year.

Shahriyar Baig, an octogenarian from Bakamak village, declared the event unprecedented.

“In my childhood, winters were long and harsh; we never saw apricot blossoms until late April. To see these white blankets in early February is something I have never witnessed in my 80 years,” he told Dawn.

Residents insist situation caused by ‘warm winter, lack of snowfall’

The elder said that the blooming season could not be celebrated this year due to its coincidence with the month of Ramazan when the people restricted their activities to their homes, while the folk literature was replete with the description of it as “Xuli Ispru”.

Regarding the historical significance of the blooming of the apricot period, he said that the ruler (mehtar in local language) used to make extensive visits to different principalities of the state during these days to enjoy the mesmerising panorama.

Chitral remains one of the country’s premier apricot-producing regions, where the fruit is a staple for nearly every household. Historically, the crop served as a cornerstone of food security, with dried apricots sustaining families through the lean spring months. Today, it remains a vital commercial asset for local farmers.

Many villages of Chitral including Oveer, Kosht, Werkup, Rayeen and Mastuj are known for being the producer of the best quality of apricot whose dried form always remained in high demand in the market.

However, this premature beauty carries a grim risk.

Shahzad Ayub, deputy director at the agricultural extension department, told Dawn that while the early bloom was not inherently damaging, it left the crops highly vulnerable to “spring frost”.

“The real danger is the weather forecast, which shows extended precipitation in the valley this year,” he said.

The official warned that if rain or frost occurred during that delicate stage, the results could be catastrophic.

He said if the forecasted rains persisted for long, the apricot yield could be nearly zero.

“This would result in poor quality fruit and a total loss of income for farmers who rely on selling dried apricots to make ends meet,” he said.

Mr Ayub, however, said in the villages situated at around 8000 feet above sea level in the extreme north of the Chitral valley like Laspur, Yarkhoon, Khot, Rech, Upper Terich and Madak Lasht, the flowering of apricot would commence after the forthcoming anticipated rains and would remain safe from the frost.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

