E-Paper | March 10, 2026

KSE-100 surges past 11,000 points after earlier market halt

Business Desk Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 12:35pm
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest share prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE). — Dawn/File
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest share prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE). — Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index advanced 9,303.75 points, or 6.35 per cent, during early trading on Tuesday, triggering a temporary market halt after the sharp rally.

Following the surge, trading was suspended in accordance with regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), according to an official notice issued by the exchange.

The notification stated that the halt was triggered after the KSE-30 index recorded a 5pc increase from the previous trading day’s close, activating the exchange’s market suspension mechanism.

According to the schedule shared by the PSX, trading resumed at 10:27am.

By 10:30 a.m, the index had risen to 11,000 points, after which it dipped slightly to 10,860.96 points by 12:20 p.m.

This rally is in sharp contrast to the market’s previous close. On Monday, the KSE-100 index closed the session at 146,480 points, marking a decline of 11,015 points or 6.99 per cent — the second-largest single-day drop in the index’s history, costing investors over Rs1.09 trillion.

The sharp rebound comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it would maintain its key policy rate at 10.5pc following the latest meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, in line with expectations of analysts and industry participants.

Investor sentiment was also supported by improved global market conditions.

On Monday, US stocks recovered from a steep sell-off to close higher after Donald Trump suggested that the US-Israeli war on Iran could be nearing an end.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined on Tuesday after hitting a more than three-year high in the previous session. The drop followed comments by Trump indicating that the Middle East conflict could end soon, easing concerns over prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe