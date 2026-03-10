E-Paper | March 10, 2026

EU lawmakers set to greenlight ‘return hubs’ for migrants

AFP Published March 10, 2026
BRUSSELS: A tightening of Europe’s immigration policy paving the way for so-called “return hubs” for failed asylum-seekers is expected to gain the backing of EU lawmakers this week, with centre-right and far-right deputies joining hands to see it through.

European Union states have already approved the measures that respond to political pressure across the 27-nation bloc to curb irregular migration - but have been severely criticised by the left and human rights groups.

A European Parliament committee was due to hold a preliminary vote on the package on Monday, before a plenary ballot to adopt the text possibly as early as on Thursday.

Centre-right and far-right lawmakers clinched a last minute deal, sidestepping a centrist push to approve a compromise text.

The reform would notably allow for the opening of centres outside the EU’s borders to which migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected would be sent - the so-called “return hubs”.

It also envisages harsher penalties for migrants who refuse to leave European territory, including through detention and entry bans.

European governments have been under pressure to take a tougher stance amid a souring of public opinion on migration that has fuelled far-right electoral gains across the bloc.

