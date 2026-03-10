E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Antarctic sea ice improves after years of extreme lows

AFP Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:31am
PARIS: Antarctic sea ice coverage has likely rebounded this year, coming closer to its annual summer average after four years of extreme lows, US scientists said Monday.

The area covered by Antarctic sea ice likely reached its annual minimum level at 2.58 million square kilometres (996,000 square miles) on February 26, according to scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Every year Antarctic sea ice reaches a minimum level during the southern hemisphere’s summer, so this is the point that scientists measure it for annual readings.

This year’s level ranks as the 16th smallest since satellite measurements began in 1979.

The 2026 minimum sea ice extent is closer to average than in the past four years, and 730,000 square kilometres above the record low set in February 2023, the scientists said.

But it was still 260,000 square kilometres below the 1981-2010 average. “Through most of the year, Antarctic sea ice was well below the daily average,” said Ted Scambos, sen­­­ior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Envir­on­­mental Sciences (CIRES).

“Then in January and Feb­­ruary, strong winds fr­­­­­om the south pushed sea ice outward in the Weddell Sea. This slowed the overall decline in extent, leading to a near-average minimum,” Scambos said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

