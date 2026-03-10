Israel using white phosphorus in Lebanon: HRW

BEIRUT: Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of “unlawfully” using white phosphorus over residential parts of a southern Lebanese town last week.

“The Israeli military unlawfully used artillery-fired white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3, 2026, in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor,” the New York-based rights group said in a report.

The report came as the EU’s top diplomat urged Israel Monday to “cease” its “heavy-handed” operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling for a return to a 2024 ceasefire to stop the country “sliding into chaos.”

In a statement after crisis talks with Middle East leaders including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on the pro-Iran Hezbollah to “cease all actions against Israel,” asserting the country’s “right to self-defence.”

EU’s top diplomat urges ceasefire to save Lebanon from ‘chaos’

But she went on to call out Israel for “heavy-handed” retaliation that was “causing mass displacement” and “further destabilising a fragile situation”.

“Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon,” she said, warning that it “risks drawing Lebanon and its people into a war that is not theirs, with severe humanitarian consequences.” “Diplomacy and a return to the ceasefire offer the best chance of averting Lebanon from sliding into chaos,” Kallas said.

White phosphorus use

HRW added that it “verified and geolocated seven images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed over a residential part of the town and civil defense workers responding to fires in at least two homes and one car in that area”.

In response, the Israeli military said it “is currently unaware and cannot confirm use of shells that contain white phosphorus in Lebanon as claimed.” The army said its policy was not to use shells containing white phosphorus “in densely populated areas, with certain exceptions.” White phosphorus, a substance that ignites on contact with oxygen, can be used to create smokescreens and to illuminate battlefields.

But the munition can also be used as an incendiary weapon and can cause fires, horrific burns, respiratory damage, organ failure and death.

Lebanese authorities and HRW have over the past years accused Israel of using controversial white phosphorus rounds, in attacks authorities say have harmed civilians and the environment.

Last month, Lebanon accused Israel of spraying the herbicide glyphosate on the Lebanese side of their shared border, with President Joseph Aoun decrying it as a “crime against the environment”.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026