Ukraine’s assets

BUDAPEST: Hun­gary’s ruling Fidesz party has proposed that authorities hold onto cash and gold seized last week from two Ukrainian bank vehicles for two months pending an investigation. Ukraine has accused Hungary of theft.

The proposal was submitted to parliament on Monday and could be voted through on Tuesday.

Relations between Budapest and Kyiv, already strained by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s close ties to Russia, hit a new low last week when Hungary detained seven Ukra­inians, transporting aro­u­nd $82 million in cash and gold, on suspicion of money laundering. Kyiv accused Budapest of taking bank employees engaged in a legitimate transfer hostage in order to put pressure on Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026