Bangladesh tightens belt amid fuel crunch

DHAKA: Bangladesh has tightened security at filling stations, sent students home and scrapped light displays for independence and Eid celebrations, officials said on Monday, as the Middle East war worsens the country’s energy crunch.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people imports 95 per cent of its oil and gas needs. Following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp restricted fuel sales for most vehicles on Sunday.

The BPC said in a statement that if fuel consumption is cut by 25pc, Bangladesh will have 14 days of diesel left. The government has requested people to stop panic buying.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026