Families of two martyred FBR officials compensated

Our Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
KOHAT: Financial assistance was given to the families of two FBR officials, who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Kohat, here on Monday.

They were performing duty at the Kohat tunnel on October 11, 2025, when unknown motorists had opened fire at them.

The family of martyred Muqaddar Ali received Rs1.5 million, and that of Nazar Mohammad Rs2 million during a ceremony held at the Kohat zonal office.

Commissioner Inland Revenue DI Khan Zone Mohammad Nawaz gave away the cheques on the instructions of the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Mohammad Taqi Qureshi.

On the occasion, commissioner Nawaz lauded the officials for their dedication, honesty and courage, emphasising that their sacrifices would always be remembered.

A special message from the chief commissioner highlighted the martyrs as a proud asset of the institution for giving their lives in the line of duty.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

