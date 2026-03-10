High inflation erodes people’s purchasing power ahead of Eid

CHARSADDA: With Eidul Fitr drawing near, markets across Charsadda have become increasingly crowded as residents thronged bazaars to purchase clothes, shoes and other items for the upcoming festivity.

However, the recent increase in petroleum prices has triggered a fresh wave of inflation, dampening the festive spirit among low-income families.

Major markets in Charsadda city, including Farooq-i-Azam Chowk, Tangi Bazaar and Shabqadar Bazaar, have witnessed significant activity during the past few days. Shops selling garments, footwear, bangles and cosmetics are attracting large number of customers, particularly women and children preparing for Eid celebrations.

Local traders said that markets remain open late into the night to facilitate shoppers, but overall purchasing power appears to have declined as compared to previous years due to rising prices.

“People are visiting the markets for Eid shopping, but many are buying fewer items because prices of clothing and other necessities have increased,” said a garment shop owner in Charsadda Bazaar.

Residents complained that the recent hike in petrol prices had further worsened situation, leading to increased transport fares and higher prices of daily-use commodities.

A rickshaw driver said the increase in fuel prices had raised operational costs, making it difficult for transport workers to maintain their earnings. “Our expenses have increased while income remains the same. It is becoming difficult to support our families, especially during Eid,” he remarked.

Daily wage labourers also expressed concern over the rising cost of living, saying that many families were struggling to manage household expenses and Eid shopping at the same time.

“Eid is a festival of joy, but inflation has made it difficult for poor families to buy clothes and other necessities for their children,” said a resident visiting the market.

Local traders urged the government to take measures to control rising fuel prices and stabilise the market so that citizens could celebrate the festival without financial hardship.

Despite economic challenges, markets in Charsadda continue to bustle with activity as families prepare for Eid with traditional enthusiasm and hope for better days ahead.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026