Woman among six dead in traffic accidents across city

KARACHI: Reckless and negligent driving claimed the lives of six persons in the metropolis on Sunday in separate accidents, according to police and rescue services officials.

The police said that a trailer hit a family travelling on a motorcycle near Sharjah Shopping Mall on Hub River Road in Baldia, causing injuries to the couple and their two minor daughters.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where doctors pronounced 40-year-old Fazal Mohammed dead, while his wife Aga Bibi and two daughters, Afsana, 3, and Ruksana, 5, were admitted for treatment.

They added that the errant driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle, which was impounded by police.

Three of the victims ran over, killed by heavy vehicles

In another incident, a woman was killed and two others were injured when a dumper truck hit a rickshaw in Malir near Mai Niani Dargah.

Shah Latif Town police said the victims were travelling in the rickshaw when the heavy vehicle rammed into it. They were taken to a private hospital where doctors pronounced Aziza dead, while her daughter Maryam and rickshaw driver Ghulam Ali were admitted for treatment.

The driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle, which was seized by the police for investigation.

In another incident, the Pirabad police said that a man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Banaras bridge. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Adeel Ahmed.

Manghopir police said that a teenage motorcyclist was killed when a water tanker hit him. The victim was riding his bike when the tanker struck him near Ibrahim Masjid in Kanwari Colony.

The injured, identified as 18-year-old Abdullah, was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where doctors pronounced him dead. The errant driver fled the scene.

Imran Inayat, 28, was killed while Gulzar, 25, was injured in a hit-and-run on the Banaras bridge. The body and the injured were shifted to the ASH.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Siemens Chowrangi on Sunday.

SITE-A police said that 25-year-old Bilal Khan was killed while Zahid Khan was injured when their motorcycles collided.

The police said that the deceased was riding the motorcycle on the wrong side of the road. The body and the injured were shifted to the CHK.

Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter in the Gizri police limits on Sunday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Shayan Mashori.

There were over 30 cases of dacoity, robberies and other heinous crimes against him, they added.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

