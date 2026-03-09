PTI Kissan Wing for withdrawal of diesel price hike

LAHORE: The PTI Kissan Wing Punjab has strongly condemned the government’s decision to increase petroleum prices by Rs55 per litre, calling it a severe blow to farmers and demanding the immediate withdrawal of the hike.

In a press release issued on Sunday, PTI Kissan Wing Punjab General Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Shafi said the increase in petrol and diesel prices would badly affect farmers, particularly at a time when the wheat crop is nearing harvest and sowing of sugarcane and maize is underway.

He said farmers require large quantities of diesel to operate tractors, harvesters and tubewells for irrigation, and the sudden price hike would significantly increase the cost of agricultural production.

The rise in fuel prices would also increase transportation costs for wheat and other crops from villages to major markets, especially affecting farmers from Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who transport their produce to Punjab and other distant markets.

PKRC demands cut in petroleum development levy

Shafi noted that farmers were already facing rising costs of fertilizers, electricity, seeds, pesticides, irrigation and transport, along with uncertainty in wheat prices, water shortages and climate pressures. He claimed farmers had suffered losses of around Rs2.2 trillion last year due to flawed government policies.

“Instead of providing relief to the agricultural sector, the government has imposed a massive increase in petroleum prices, which will further raise food production costs and ultimately burden every household in the country,” he said.

The PTI Kissan Wing demanded immediate withdrawal of the diesel price increase for the agricultural sector or the introduction of a green diesel rebate, a transparent audit of petroleum inventory, the establishment of a Rs100 billion emergency fund to convert diesel tubewells to solar energy, and the fixation of wheat support price at Rs5,500 per maund.

The statement warned that if the increase was not reversed, farmers across Pakistan would launch tractor marches and nationwide peaceful protests against what it termed “economic exploitation of the farming community.”

Separately, the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee also condemned the increase in petroleum prices and called on the government to reduce the petroleum levy and restore previous fuel prices. The committee warned of countrywide protests if the decision was not withdrawn.

The committee further condemned the war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel and urged the Pakistani government to play a role in promoting peace in the Middle East and declare solidarity with Iran.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026