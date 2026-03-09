Drug peddler arrested after ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: Machiwal police in Vehari district arrested a drug peddler in an injured condition after an alleged encounter and recovered ice and heroin from his possession.

According to police, a Machiwal Police Station team during its night patrol was deployed at picket near Pul-19/WB, when its official spotted a suspect on motorcycle and signaled him to stop.

The suspect attempted to dodge the police team and turned away towards Pakhi Mor. As the police chased him, the suspect tried to run away at high speed, ammed into a roadside milestone and fell.

Police team overpowered him after he fell down. He was identified as Javed Dhadhi, a resident of Chak 23/ WB. Police seized two kilograms of ice and heroin from him and shifted him to hospital for treatment.

SEALED: According to district administrations, three petrol hoarders were sealed in Burewala and Ahmedpur East for violation of government’s instructions regarding sale of petrol to the consumers.

According to reports, Burewala Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain Malik sealed two petrol pumps while Ahmedpurr East AC Naveed Haider sealed one filling station.

BOOKED: Gaggo Mandi police in Vehari district booked a woman under the anti-rape law for her backtracking from her statement in a rape case last month.

According to SHO Muhammad Shafiq, Hafeez Moghul of Chak 185/EB alleged that a man, identified as Abbas Arian of same village, had abducted her daughter Irum and raped her.

The girl, Irum, had also recorded her statement to the police of her alleged rape by Abbas. But, according to the SHO, the girl, instead of the verification of her statement, backtracked in the court. At this, the police SHO Shafiq booked Irum under the anti-rape act.

AFGHANI: Gaggo police in Burewala tehsil of Vehari arrested an Afghani national, identified as Saeed Ahmed. According to police, Saeed was residing without any valid permit or documents here.

FIA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur Circle claimed to have arrested red-handed a government employee while taking a bribe.

According to a press release, the FIA team, accompanied by Magistrate Tahir Ghani, conducted a raid and arrested Abdul Qadir Hassan Kharal, an employee of the National Aviation Science and Technology Park (NASTP) while accepting a bribe of Rs200,000 for favouring an employee. The suspect was lodged in the FIA lock-up.

PESTICIDES: The district director pest warning and quality control of agriculture department Bahawalpur seized fake pesticides worth Rs1.8m in a raid at Alam Colony near Small Industrial Estate, Bahawalpur.

According to the agriculture department, the raiding team recovered a large quantity of fake stickers, labels and other packing material also and filed a case against the store owner.

WOMEN’S DAY: On the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2026, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran has reiterated IUB’s commitment to this year’s global theme “rights, justice, action for all women and girls” by celebrating the role of outstanding women in national and global socioeconomic development.

He said thousands of female students, faculty and staff were engaged in the IUB and they were successfully showing their talents in teaching and research, sports and co-curricular activities.

For the convenience of its female teachers and staff, he said the university administration had established four daycare centres on the Abbasia Campus, Khawaja Farid Campus, Bahawalnagar Campus and Rahim Yar Khan Campus with the support of the Punjab government.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026