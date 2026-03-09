E-Paper | March 09, 2026

More Turkish scholarships for Pakistani students: envoy

Our Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

OKARA: Türkiye will give more scholarships to Pakistani students and it would make the visa policy easier.

This was stated by Republic of Türkiye Consul General Mehmet Eymen Simsek while taking to the media on in the city after an Iftar dinner hosted by Okara Chamber of Commerce & Industries (OCCI) on the invitation of MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj at residence of OCCI founder president Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Iqbal.

Mr Simsek said there were already more than three dozen flights to Türkiye from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi and this facility would further be extended.

To a query, he said Türkiye was attracting trading companies of Pakistan to expand businesses between both the countries. Regarding dairy products, fruit, vegetables and maize, he said it would be taken up through the commercial attache.

Earlier, while addressing the Iftar dinner participants, the consul general said Pakistan and Türkiye had an old legacy, which would keep it nourishing further under Islamic brotherhood.

He added that Pakistan and Türkiye had always stood together in challenging times and their unity reflected not just diplomatic relations but a century old bond of hearts.

INJURED: A minor girl was severely injured by a dog in the fields of Chak 44/SP.

Zulekha (10) was on way home from the fields. As she passed by a poultry farm, a dog bit on various parts of her body. The farm workers rescued her from the dog.

The child was shifted to the THQ Hospital Haveli where the doctors referred her to the DHQ City Hospital. However, the DHQ hospital doctors also sent her to Lahore due to her critical condition.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe