More Turkish scholarships for Pakistani students: envoy

OKARA: Türkiye will give more scholarships to Pakistani students and it would make the visa policy easier.

This was stated by Republic of Türkiye Consul General Mehmet Eymen Simsek while taking to the media on in the city after an Iftar dinner hosted by Okara Chamber of Commerce & Industries (OCCI) on the invitation of MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj at residence of OCCI founder president Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Iqbal.

Mr Simsek said there were already more than three dozen flights to Türkiye from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi and this facility would further be extended.

To a query, he said Türkiye was attracting trading companies of Pakistan to expand businesses between both the countries. Regarding dairy products, fruit, vegetables and maize, he said it would be taken up through the commercial attache.

Earlier, while addressing the Iftar dinner participants, the consul general said Pakistan and Türkiye had an old legacy, which would keep it nourishing further under Islamic brotherhood.

He added that Pakistan and Türkiye had always stood together in challenging times and their unity reflected not just diplomatic relations but a century old bond of hearts.

INJURED: A minor girl was severely injured by a dog in the fields of Chak 44/SP.

Zulekha (10) was on way home from the fields. As she passed by a poultry farm, a dog bit on various parts of her body. The farm workers rescued her from the dog.

The child was shifted to the THQ Hospital Haveli where the doctors referred her to the DHQ City Hospital. However, the DHQ hospital doctors also sent her to Lahore due to her critical condition.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026