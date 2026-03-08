E-Paper | March 08, 2026

3 Indonesian crew missing after UAE tugboat sinks in Strait of Hormuz: ministry

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 01:43pm
Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the UAE-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Jakarta’s foreign ministry has said, AFP reports.

“One Indonesian survivor is currently receiving burn treatment at a hospital in the city of Khasab, Oman. The other three Indonesians are still being searched for by the local authorities,” the ministry said.

Before it sank, the Musaffah 2 experienced an explosion that caused it to catch fire, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing by local authorities.

Iran Israel War

