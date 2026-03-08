E-Paper | March 08, 2026

White House halts security bulletin warning of Iran-related threats

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 04:26am
The White House has halted, at least for now, a federal security bulletin warning of a heightened threat to the US in light of the conflict in Iran, a Trump administration official told Reuters.

The bulletin from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center is meant for state and local law enforcement agencies.

The Trump administration asked an agency to hold the immediate release of the bulletin for review to ensure its accuracy, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government matters.

The warning, which was drafted by DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis, did not offer sufficient insight and was not well written, the official told Reuters.

