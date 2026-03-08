White House halts security bulletin warning of Iran-related threats

The White House has halted, at least for now, a federal security bulletin warning of a heightened threat to the US in light of the conflict in Iran, a Trump administration official told Reuters.

The bulletin from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center is meant for state and local law enforcement agencies.

The Trump administration asked an agency to hold the immediate release of the bulletin for review to ensure its accuracy, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government matters.

The warning, which was drafted by DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis, did not offer sufficient insight and was not well written, the official told Reuters.