KP reported 258 rape cases last year with one conviction only

PESHAWAR: Human Rights Council of Pakistan, a non-government organisation, on Saturday launched the 2025 human rights report, highlighting that a total of 258 rape cases were reported in the province, but only one conviction was recorded, reflecting a conviction rate of around 0.39pc.

The report was launched at the Peshawar Press Club on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8.

Speaking on the occasion, the council’s provincial president Izharuddin Khan said that around five per cent of women in the province faced violence on a daily basis. He added that only about 30pc of gender-based violence cases were reported, while nearly 70pc went unreported.

Mr Khan said that harassment incidents had also been reported in universities across the province, adding that female students were not safe from gender-based harassment.

Report says around 160,000 cybercrime complaints recorded in 2025

According to the report, University of Peshawar and University of Malakand were among the institutions where harassment complaints had been highlighted.

Mr Khan also said that traditional practices such as swara — the giving of girls in marriage to settle disputes — still existed in parts of the province.

The report further highlighted the rise in digital harassment, noting that about 160,000 cybercrime cases were reported in 2025. However, officials said these represented only cases where victims were aware of cybercrime reporting mechanisms, while an estimated 30 to 40pc of incidents remained unreported due to lack of awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, the council’s central chairman Jamshed Hussain said that 2025 had been a particularly difficult year for women in the province. He also criticised the distribution of reserved seats for women in the provincial assembly, alleging that local women had been deprived of representation.

The report also expressed concern over violence against transgender persons, stating that several members of the community were killed during the year while others were reportedly forced to leave certain areas, including parts of Swabi district.

Representatives of the council called on the provincial government to introduce legislation to protect women’s rights and ensure their safety. They urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to expedite approval of a women’s empowerment policy and enact laws addressing acid attacks and domestic violence.

They also demanded the establishment of special courts and dedicated funds to deal with cases of gender-based violence and called for stronger measures to empower women and safeguard their rights.

The press conference was also addressed by the council’s vice-chairperson Afsha Kiyani and tribal rights activist Sakina Afridi.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026