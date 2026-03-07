E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Enmity claims lives of two cousins in Shabqadar

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
CHARSADDA: Two young cousins were shot dead and another person sustained injuries when armed assailants opened fire on a moving rickshaw in Shabqadar here on Thursday, the police said.

According to the first information report registered at the Shabqadar police station, a complainant, Zar Sam Khan, a resident of Shnughundai area, stated that his nephews, Habibullah and Ameenullah, were returning home from the bazaar in a rickshaw when they were attacked.

He said that he and his son, Abdul Jalal, were trailing the rickshaw on a motorcycle when the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the three-wheeler in Arenda area.

As a result, both the cousins died on the spot, while another passenger, Inamullah, who was travelling in the rickshaw, suffered serious injuries.

The complainant nominated two suspects, Saddam, and Shamsher, residents of Shnughundai, in the case and said that the incident was the result of an enmity.

Police said that a case of double murder had been registered and investigation into the incident had begun. According to sources, the deceased were students of a private college.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

