Jamaat stages rallies against US-Israeli attack on Iran

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday organised rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

JI district chapters arranged rallies and protests on the call of the party’s emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

In the provincial capital, JI Peshawar district emir Bahrullah Khan Advocate, president Pakistan Business Forum Khalid Gul Mohmand and other leaders addressed a demonstration held at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The speakers said the US and Israel were committing crimes against humanity. They said that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories for two and half years and now it had attacked Iran.

Urges Muslim countries to raise effective voice on issue

The speakers said that they stood with the Iranian people and government in this difficult hour.

Similarly, JI workers took out rallies and staged protests in Hazara division to protest the aggression by the US and Israel against Iran.

The rallies were held in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Shinkiari and other parts of the division. Holding banners and placards, the protesters marched through different roads and bazaars, raising slogans against Israel and the US and expressing support for Iran.

Jamaat Hazara emir Abdul Razzaq Abbasi addressed a rally and condemned what he termed the joint aggression by the US and Israel against Iran.

In Lower Dir, JI leaders and workers condemned the attacks on Iran, terming them an assault on the entire Muslim world and called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its policies regarding regional developments.

Speaking at a protest demonstration in Timergara, JI Lower Dir chief Maulana Asadullah, general secretary Shoaib Ahmad and information secretary Malik Sher Bahadur Khan criticised the roles of the US and Israel, accusing them of pursuing aggressive policies that threaten global peace.

Prior to the rally, a procession was taken out from Ahyaul Uloom in Balambat, which marched through Balambat Bridge and culminated at Gorgori Chowk in Timergara.

The participants carried banners and placards and chanted slogans against the US and Israel while expressing solidarity with Iran. The speakers said that the attack on Iran was part of a broader conspiracy against the Muslim world, and urged the Muslim countries to raise a joint and effective voice on the issue. They also called upon the international community to take notice of the situation and play its role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The speakers criticised attempts to create sectarian divisions between Sunni and Shia Muslims, saying such narratives were aimed at weakening the Muslim world.

In Charsadda, JI workers staged a protest rally to express solidarity with the people of Iran and against the alleged terrorism of Israel and the US. A large number of party workers and citizens participated.

The protesters held placards and banners in their hands with slogans against Israel and the US.

Jamaat district emir Shah Hussain Advocate, general secretary Fawad Ahmed, Haroon Khan, Misbahullah, Naveed Jan and Maulana Jamaluddin were among those who spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said the action taken by Israel and the US in Iran was open terrorism that could pose a threat to regional peace.

They called on the international community to play its role for peace and stability in the region and take notice of the hegemonic policies of Israel and the US.

Expressing complete solidarity with the people of Iran, the protesters announced that they would continue to raise their voice against Israel and the US. The protest rally ended after passing through the city, with the participants raising slogans against Israel and the US.

Rallies were also organised in Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand and other parts of the province.

