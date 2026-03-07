E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Four bodies found in Bannu’s Bakakhel area

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
BANNU: Four bodies were recovered near Torah Khula Bakakhel area of Bannu district and one person was found injured here on Friday.

The deceased persons have been identified as 22-year-old Sher Afzal, 25-year-old Irfan alias Alfan, and 34-year-old Raidullah, all residents of Shoikhel, Bakakhel. However, identity of the fourth deceased remains unknown. One person was also injured in the incident.

Local residents immediately shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

Sources said that the incident appears to be related to terrorism. However, according to the police, investigations are underway to determine the exact nature and motive behind the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

