Two killed in S. Waziristan firing

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two people were killed and another injured when unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Sholam area of Tehsil Birmal, Lower South Waziristan on Friday evening.

Wana Circle DSP Asghar Ali Shah confirmed the incident, saying the deceased persons were identified as Zahid and Habib Noor. One person sustained injuries in the firing and was shifted to hospital.

He said bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to DHQ hospital in Wana.

Police said the attackers managed to flee the scene after the firing incident. They have launched investigation and are examining the case from different angles. Initial information suggests that the incident may be linked to terrorism, though officials said a final conclusion would only be reached after completion of the investigation.

Local residents expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

