Police seek elders’ help in wiping out terrorism from Lakki, Karak

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lakki Marwat and Karak police have sought help from elders and members of the peace committees to improve the law and order situation and eliminate the menace of terrorism effectively from the southern districts.

In this connection, Bannu regional police officer Sajjad Khan held a jirga with the elders of Nasarkhel tribe in the Serai Naurag town here on Friday.

The elders told the regional police chief that armed volunteers of the peace committees were extending full support to law enforcers to guard their area and stop infiltration of terrorists from the nearby forested area located along the Kurrum River.

They said joint efforts improved the law and order situation and thwarted the nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.

An elder told the jirga that they wanted peace on their land and to achieve the goal they would fully cooperate with police and other law enforcement agencies.

The regional police chief underlined the need for concerted and joint efforts to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators from the area.

In Karak, district police officer Imran Khan asked the elders to cooperate with the police in establishing lasting peace in the district.

During a meeting with elders on Friday, he acknowledged their role in peace initiatives and said that, along with establishing peace, joint efforts by the police and public could also help promote good and destroy evil from society.

The delegation included elders Naeem Rashid, Malik Afzal, SP retired Subhan, Iqbal Khan, Haji Iftikhar, Zafar Rehman, Jibran Mustafa and others.

Mr Imran said purging the district of crimes was his top priority.

The elders lauded the police for carrying out ‘result-oriented’ actions against terrorists and criminals and assured that they would cooperate with the police to make Karak a crime-free district.

TWO KILLED: Two people were killed and as many, including a woman, injured over murder

enmities in the Wanda Nizami area here on Friday.

Saddar police said accused Tariq Aziz, Tauseef and Dur Mohammad opened fire on Akbar Zaman, 56, and his brother, Rizwan, 21, near a rainwater course when they were on way to their village from Lakki city in a pickup truck.

They said Zaman died instantly while Rizwan sustained bullet injuries. The attackers fled the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Separately, an elderly man was shot dead and his daughter-in-law was injured when rivals opened fire on them after entering their house.

Police identified the deceased as Ghulam Mohammad, 61, and said Zahida Bibi, 26, was injured in the attack.

They registered a case against Shakirullah and Javed on the complaint of injured Zahida Bibi.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026