Blood donation camp organised in Swat

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
SWAT: In a commendable act of compassion during the holy month of Ramazan, the youth of Swat Valley organised a blood donation camp to support children suffering from thalassaemia, drawing participation from a large number of young volunteers.

The blood donation camp was jointly organised by Lifesaver, Al-Fajar Foundation, and RBC Swat here on Friday. The initiative aimed to collect blood for thalassaemia patients whose lives depend on regular blood transfusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahman Ali Sahil, administrator of Al-Fajar Foundation, highlighted the seriousness of the situation in the region.

“There are about 6,000 thalassaemia patients in Malakand Division and their lives are completely dependent on regular blood donation,” he said. “These children are in dire need of blood and such donation campaigns are truly a lifeline for them.”

One of the organisers and representative of Lifesaver, Lawangeen Khan, said that organising blood camps during Ramazan was particularly important because donations usually decrease during the fasting period.

“We organise blood donation camps every Ramazan because blood donations become fewer during the fasting days. Many people hesitate to donate blood while fasting, which is why we especially encourage the youth to participate and help these children,” he explained.

Several young donors also expressed their commitment to the cause. Regular blood donors Anwar Ali and Ibrar Khan said donating blood gives them a deep sense of satisfaction.

“We regularly donate blood for thalassaemia patients and it gives us great satisfaction to know that our donation can help save a child’s life,” they said.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

