CM orders PDMA restructuring

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the restructuring of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) with creation of eight new wings to strengthen disaster response capacity.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the CM also approved clearing flood zones across the province within three months. She directed the authorities concerned to strictly enforce the ban on constructions within river passages and waterways.

It was also decided that no financial assistance would be provided if illegal constructions built within water channels collapse during floods.

The meeting also deliberated a proposal to construct 17 mini dams at different locations across Punjab.

Approves clearing flood zones within three months

A decision was also taken to enhance water storage capacity at Kalabagh and Sadhnai Barrage.

The chief minister further directed the introduction of inflatable dam technology in the province.

During the meeting, an approval was also granted for the establishment of district emergency operation centres, regional disaster centres and warehouses.

She also approved the provision of modern equipment to Rescue 1122 for flood operations.

The meeting was told that rehabilitation work on flood-affected roads and routes had been completed. A total of 186 roads spanning 563 kilometres, 446 culverts and one bridge damaged during floods had been restored.

It was further informed that along the five major rivers of the province, 1,990 areas fall under high-risk flood zones, 1,278 under medium-risk zones and 3,169 under low-risk zones.

The meeting was also briefed that 183 irrigation projects were currently under way in Punjab, while desilting work would be carried out on 298 drains and flood channels and 67 drainage systems.

The chief minister was also briefed about short, medium and long-term planning for flood management across the province.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

