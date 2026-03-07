Anti-drone units to be set up in all districts

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to establish “anti-drone units” in all districts of Punjab to conduct aerial surveillance and check terrorist activities across the province.

The home department has announced plans to launch an anti-drone unit following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’ approval after she insisted that instead of only reacting to terrorist incidents, authorities must adopt a policy of taking preemptive measures.

The home department will procure fleets of special drones to conduct aerial surveillance in all districts of the province. The government will also provide “anti-drone system” in all districts.

An anti-drone system will also be provided in each district under the leadership of the district police officer, a spokesman for the home department stated here on Friday.

A department officer said the surveillance drones and anti-drone systems would be provided as per the needs of each district.

“The anti-drone system will disable the drones of the enemy and miscreants with the help of jammers,” the statement added.

A home department spokesperson said the decision had been taken to meet modern-day counter-terrorism requirements and maintain an atmosphere of law and order. Additionally, according to the home department, the capacity of the police was being increased for aerial surveillance and public safety.

The Punjab government, it may be mentioned, had on March 1 imposed Section 144 across the province on assembly of more than four persons and carrying and display of arms.

It had also imposed a ban on flying drones across the province for the next 30 days on Feb 25, citing a risk to public safety. The ban had, however, exempted “use of small drones for coverage of indoor activities, such as in halls or marquees”.

It also did not apply to drones used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

After Afghan Taliban forces used “rudimentary drones” to target various parts of the country, a ban has been imposed on flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of any kind across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026