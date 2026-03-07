E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Anti-drone units to be set up in all districts

Mansoor Malik Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to establish “anti-drone units” in all districts of Punjab to conduct aerial surveillance and check terrorist activities across the province.

The home department has announced plans to launch an anti-drone unit following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’ approval after she insisted that instead of only reacting to terrorist incidents, authorities must adopt a policy of taking preemptive measures.

The home department will procure fleets of special drones to conduct aerial surveillance in all districts of the province. The government will also provide “anti-drone system” in all districts.

An anti-drone system will also be provided in each district under the leadership of the district police officer, a spokesman for the home department stated here on Friday.

A department officer said the surveillance drones and anti-drone systems would be provided as per the needs of each district.

“The anti-drone system will disable the drones of the enemy and miscreants with the help of jammers,” the statement added.

A home department spokesperson said the decision had been taken to meet modern-day counter-terrorism requirements and maintain an atmosphere of law and order. Additionally, according to the home department, the capacity of the police was being increased for aerial surveillance and public safety.

The Punjab government, it may be mentioned, had on March 1 imposed Section 144 across the province on assembly of more than four persons and carrying and display of arms.

It had also imposed a ban on flying drones across the province for the next 30 days on Feb 25, citing a risk to public safety. The ban had, however, exempted “use of small drones for coverage of indoor activities, such as in halls or marquees”.

It also did not apply to drones used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

After Afghan Taliban forces used “rudimentary drones” to target various parts of the country, a ban has been imposed on flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of any kind across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Mansoor Malik is a reporter for Dawn with three decades of experience covering politics, governance, legislation, education, and health. He can be found on X at @mansoor691.

Mansoor Malik

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe