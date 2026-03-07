Iran-US war fallout: Panic buying of petrol starts in Lahore

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR: The impact of the ongoing US/Israel-Iran war amid closure of the Strait of Hormuz for passing of all types of ships has started affecting oil supplies in Pakistan and other countries.

The situation in Lahore was observed deteriorating on Friday after a number of motorists thronged filling stations in parts of the city to get petrol.

“The international situation seems serious as the war is still going on, leaving no chance to stop in the near future. So, I decided to come here and fill my fuel tank,” commented a motorist while talking to Dawn at a filling station at Ayub Chowk, Johar Town.

“Let’s see when my turn comes,” he said while waiting in a long queue.

Another motorist expressed grave concerns at the situation, stating that he, during the last 10 years or so, witnessed shortage of petrol at filling stations many times due to various local and international issues.

LCCI concerned at economic implications for Pakistan; fuel stations accused of artificial shortage in Bahawalpur

“I came back home from the office at about 5pm. After Iftar and seeing the situation at news channels and social media, I came here to better get the fuel tank filled as a preemptive measure to keep my car running,” he said while talking to Dawn.

The staff at a filling station near Mirdad Chowk closed the station due to petrol shortage. Panic buying of petrol and other petroleum products has started in the city.

“We will open the pump for the motorist once we get the petrol, diesel etc from the depot,” a staff member said.

Talking to this reporter, a spokesperson for the Lahore city district administration said the situation was closely being monitored by the administration.

“Our additional deputy commissioner (headquarters) is observing the situation well,” he said, admitting that there was a fuel supply issue at some filling stations in Lahore. He claimed that all assistant commissioners were in the field to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel to the motorists.

Meanwhile, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Faheemur Rehman Saigol has expressed concerns at the rising tensions in the Middle East and the increase in global oil prices, saying that the situation could have economic implications for Pakistan.

In a statement, he said Pakistan was an oil-importing country and any significant increase in global oil prices might lead to a higher import bill, inflationary pressure and strain on the national currency. He said that prolonged geopolitical tensions could increase industrial costs and affect overall business activity. He urged the government to adopt timely economic measures, promote alternative energy sources and take steps to manage the import bill while encouraging exports. He also stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to industries so that production activities might remain stable.

Faheemur Rehman Saigol said close coordination between the government and the business community was essential to effectively deal with emerging economic challenges.He added that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to play its role for economic stability and the promotion of business activities in the country.

BAHAWALPUR: The city has been facing a fuel shortage as citizens allege local fuel station owners of creating an artificial shortage and creating hardships for motorists.

Several petrol pumps in the city have been displaying banners announcing that they are out of fuel while some have withdrawn their staff to show that the fuel stations are out of stock. The consumers alleged that the fuel stations were deliberately not selling fuel as the government could increase its rates.

None of the government functionaries as well as the district administration had so far taken notice as many motorists could be seen roaming in the city in search of fuel.

In the wake of the ‘artificial’ petrol shortage, large queues of people with canes in their hands were seen standing for hours at various petrol pumps of the city. At some petrol pumps, there were also exchanges of hot words between consumers and the fuel station staff, which could lead to a law and order situation in the coming days.

Meanwhile, pump owners claimed that as there was no stock left, they had to close down their pumps. They maintained that when they receive a fresh supply of petrol, the retail distribution would be resumed.

The consumers have demanded the government and the district administration to come to their rescue and take action against petrol pumps and ensure the resumption of the supply.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026