BMP seizes smuggled silver worth Rs40m

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) claimed on Friday to have foiled a major smuggling attempt during a targeted operation at the Khar check post.

BMP said that its officers intercepted a shipment containing 38 kilograms of silver, estimated to be worth approximately Rs40 million.

The contraband was seized after a high-alert inspection of a suspicious transport.

Following the recovery, the BMP initiated formal legal proceedings and a comprehensive investigation to dismantle the involved smuggling networks.

It is worth mentioning that a new wave of smuggling of silver is being witnessed as the BMP seized silver worth millions of rupees in an earlier operation.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026