Two drug dealers killed in ‘encounter’

GUJRAT: Two alleged inter-province drug dealers were killed in an encounter with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Gujranwala Police, while a policeman was killed and a lady constable was injured during the police chase near the Tatley Aali area of Gujranwala district on Friday.

Police claimed the drug dealers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

The cop driving the ANF vehicle was also killed and a lady constable was injured when their vehicle overturned after a tyre burst due to the firing of drug dealers.

A Gujranwala Police spokesperson told Dawn that an ANF team stopped a vehicle at the Sheikhupura toll plaza in the precincts of the Gujranwala’s Tatley Aali Police. However, he claimed that the car riders opened indiscriminate firing at the ANF team and managed to flee the scene.

ANF constable killed as vehicle overturns chasing the traffickers

He claimed that ANF and Gujranwala Police teams jointly started their pursuit and the suspects again opened fire at the ANF vehicle when they were in close proximity to their vehicle. As a result, the official vehicle’s tyre burst and it overturned.

ANF constable Ali Faisal was martyred on the spot, whereas lady constable Saadia Mushtaq was injured, he added.

He claimed the fleeing suspects continued the firing spree until the Kaley Wala area along the Sheikhupura Road. When the firing stopped, the police party found two bodies during a search operation, he claimed. He said the suspects were later identified as Muhammad Awais and Noor Muhammad Khan, who were notorious drug dealers of an inter-province network.

The police and ANF team also claimed to have recovered 80kg of hashish and 19kg opium from the car of the deceased drug dealers from the scene.

The Tatley Aali Police have registered a case against the suspects and have started investigations.

ACCIDENT: An 80 years old woman was killed and her son (52) was critically injured when a loader hit their motorbike in front of the Passport Office along the main GT Road on Friday.

Rescue officials said that Mirza Faheem Beig of Chah Budhey Wala in Gujrat city was riding a motorbike and his mother Sughra Bibi was riding pillion when a speeding loader vehicle hit them on the GT road. As a result, the 80-year-old woman died on the spot and her son was critically injured.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured and the dead body to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026