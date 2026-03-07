Three held for visa fraud

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested three suspects in visa fraud cases.

The Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore arrested Usman Gulzar from the city for extorting Rs560,000 from a citizen on the promise of sending him to Azerbaijan on a work visa.

The other two suspects -- Sunil James and Muhammad Ashfaq, were arrested in a raid in the city.

According to the FIA, Sunil James allegedly extorted Rs 8.6 million from a citizen on the pretext of arranging work visa for Canada. While Muhammad Ashfaq collected Rs700,000 from a complainant to send him to Cambodia. However, the citizen was deported to Pakistan by Cambodian immigration after it was learnt that the hotel booking was fake.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026