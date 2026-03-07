JI holds protests against US-Israeli attack on Iran

LAHORE: On the call of Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, protest demonstrations were held across Lahore on Friday against the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

The demonstrations took place at various locations and union council levels across the city after Friday prayers. The protesters raised slogans against the US and Israel, expressing solidarity with Iran. The protesters urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop aggression and ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Addressing a major protest at Mansoorah, JI Lahore emir Ziauddin Ansari Advocate stated the US and Israel were acting as major sources of instability in the world. He said any aggressive action against Iran could endanger peace in the region and further escalate tensions in the Middle East. He emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must unite in this critical situation and raise a collective voice against injustice and aggression.

The party leaders reiterated that the JI had always stood by the oppressed nations and would continue its struggle for justice and human rights.They also called on the government and international institutions to play an effective role in reducing tensions in the region and promoting peace.

Special prayers were offered at the end of the demonstrations for an end to hostilities and for unity among Muslim countries.

Those who attended the protest at Mansoorah included JI deputy emir Dr Osama Razi, Lahore deputy emir Malik Shahid Aslam, West Lahore emir Syed Ali Irtaza Hasni, Abdul Aziz Abid, Dr Asif, along with a large number of party workers and citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026