E-Paper | March 07, 2026

JI holds protests against US-Israeli attack on Iran

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: On the call of Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, protest demonstrations were held across Lahore on Friday against the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

The demonstrations took place at various locations and union council levels across the city after Friday prayers. The protesters raised slogans against the US and Israel, expressing solidarity with Iran. The protesters urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop aggression and ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Addressing a major protest at Mansoorah, JI Lahore emir Ziauddin Ansari Advocate stated the US and Israel were acting as major sources of instability in the world. He said any aggressive action against Iran could endanger peace in the region and further escalate tensions in the Middle East. He emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must unite in this critical situation and raise a collective voice against injustice and aggression.

The party leaders reiterated that the JI had always stood by the oppressed nations and would continue its struggle for justice and human rights.They also called on the government and international institutions to play an effective role in reducing tensions in the region and promoting peace.

Special prayers were offered at the end of the demonstrations for an end to hostilities and for unity among Muslim countries.

Those who attended the protest at Mansoorah included JI deputy emir Dr Osama Razi, Lahore deputy emir Malik Shahid Aslam, West Lahore emir Syed Ali Irtaza Hasni, Abdul Aziz Abid, Dr Asif, along with a large number of party workers and citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe