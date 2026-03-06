At least 1 dead, 19 injured in explosion on Bannu–Miranshah road in KP’s North Waziristan: officials

MIRANSHAH: At least one person died while 19 others, including two security personnel, were injured in an explosion near the Chashma Sarbandki checkpost on the Bannu–Miranshah main road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan on Friday, according to police and hospital officials.

Police officials said further investigation of the incident was under way.

Initially, 14 people were reported injured in the incident, with district headquarters hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Iqbal saying that four of them had sustained critical injuries.

The incident comes roughly three weeks after two people were killed and 17 others injured in a powerful explosion near Miryan Police Station in KP’s Bannu district on February 16.

Police said the blast occurred when a time bomb planted in a motorcycle detonated. A child was among those killed in the explosion.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.