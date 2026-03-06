E-Paper | March 06, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Northern areas uplift

GILGIT: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said here this evening [March 5] that his Government was concentrating … on the economic development of Northern areas… . He was speaking at a congregation held here … in connection with the visit of Prince Karim Aga Khan. The Prime Minister said the legitimate demands of the people would be fully met … and hoped it would further contribute to progress, strength and prosperity of Pakistan. … He asked the people to follow the dictates of Prince Karim Aga Khan and co-operate fully with the Government in the economic development of this backward region. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] an effective … operation will be launched against tax dodgers after the exp­i­­­­­­ry of the deadline of March 31, set for the pot­e­­­­ntial tax payers to file their income tax retu­r­­­ns. The Federal Finance Minister, Rana Mo­­ham-mad Hanif … said that he had given instructions to the Chairman, Central Board of Reve­nue, to be ready with all necessary arrangements needed for the purpose. … [He] made it clear no further extension would be allowed.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

