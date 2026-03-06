From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Northern areas uplift

GILGIT: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said here this evening [March 5] that his Government was concentrating … on the economic development of Northern areas… . He was speaking at a congregation held here … in connection with the visit of Prince Karim Aga Khan. The Prime Minister said the legitimate demands of the people would be fully met … and hoped it would further contribute to progress, strength and prosperity of Pakistan. … He asked the people to follow the dictates of Prince Karim Aga Khan and co-operate fully with the Government in the economic development of this backward region. — News agencies
[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] an effective … operation will be launched against tax dodgers after the expiry of the deadline of March 31, set for the potential tax payers to file their income tax returns. The Federal Finance Minister, Rana Moham-mad Hanif … said that he had given instructions to the Chairman, Central Board of Revenue, to be ready with all necessary arrangements needed for the purpose. … [He] made it clear no further extension would be allowed.
Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026