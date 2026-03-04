E-Paper | March 04, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Seerat Congress opens

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:30am
RAWALPINDI: Emphasising that “Islam is committed morally and historically to the struggle against domination and exploitation,” Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [March 3] declared that “the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] have been the corner-stone of my Government’s foreign policy and our land, labour, law, education and numerous other reforms”. …

Inaugurating the International Congress on Seerat here this evening the Prime Minister emphasised that the message of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) of equality and social justice was relevant for modern man. Pointing out that despite being followers of the Holy Prophet, who taught the noble principles of equality, unity and social justice, Muslim countries had lower progress indices than many other nations, Mr Bhutto said: “Obviously, something has gone wrong with us, or we have failed to understand the teachings of the Prophet. Indeed, it is a very disturbing situation.” … He said the purpose of … the Congress was to promote, through discussion on the life and work of the Holy Prophet, the ideal of Muslim solidarity. — Islamabad Bureau

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

