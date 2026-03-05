From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: King Hussein’s fears

AMMAN: Visiting King Hussein of Jordan today [March 4] termed the Middle East a storm centre that could at any time erupt into war, even a global conflict. Speaking at an Australian National Press Club meeting in Canberra, the King accused Israel of being responsible for the present deadlock in the efforts for a Middle East solution. And in an interview published in Beirut … King Hussein said he believes it would be futile to hold the Geneva peace conference unless the Palestine Liberation Organisation takes part from the outset. … The absence of the PLO would mean the absence of a basic legitimate party. In this respect we back inviting the PLO to attend this conference. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Tel Aviv, Israeli] Defence Minister Shimon Peres says the Syrian front presents the most threats and dangers of war for Israel today. “The focal point is in the north and the centre of threatening activity … is in Syria more than anywhere else,” Peres said … after a tour of the Lebanese border. Peres alleged Syria is trying to strengthen its position inside Lebanon and “if they will succeed, Lebanon will become one of the confrontation states.”

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026