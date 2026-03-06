E-Paper | March 06, 2026

New procedure for gauging performance of MDs of Wasas, PHAs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
LAHORE: In a bid to ensure greenery and cleanliness in Punjab, the government has decided to introduce a new mechanism to evaluate the performance of the managing directors (MDs) of water and sanitation agencies (Wasas) and horticulture agencies across the province, devising a formal procedure for writing their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

According to the housing, urban development and public health engineering department — the parent department of water and sanitation and horticulture agencies and development authorities, the ACRs of MDs posted at divisional and district headquarters will be written by the commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned, respectively.

Under the new mechanism, the authority to approve leave applications of the MDs will also rest with the respective commissioners and DC, whereas all officers will be liable to work in close coordination with the respective district administration.

“This decision will ensure effective assessment of the field performance of officers and improve administrative affairs at the district level,” the housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said while presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday. He directed the officers concerned to ensure coordination between divisional and district agencies for better service delivery.

PHA: The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is working on a plan to extend the green cover in the province by establishing new parks across Punjab, according to Director General Raja Mansoor Ahmad.

He says that new parks are being developed in Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, besides other urban centres. Separately, planning is under way to create new parks and extend the green cover in the cities recently added to PHA’s jurisdiction, including Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Khushab, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujrat, Jhelum, Murree, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh.

This is being done alongside the rehabilitation and beautification of the existing facilities in these cities, he adds.

The PHA has also extended its “Adopt-a-Park” scheme — first launched in Lahore — to other cities across the province, allowing individuals and organisations to adopt a park of their choice and take responsibility for its upkeep.

Mr Ahmad says the authority is committed to ensure a clean and green Punjab, with a particular focus on remote districts.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the MDs of the Sargodha and Multan horticulture agencies was held on Thursday.

Chaired by Additional Director General Mirza Waleed Baig, the meeting reviewed the performance of both agencies and discussed ways to improve the horticultural landscape in the two cities.

