Rehmat Card scheme gets CM’s nod

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the launch of “Rehmat Card” scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to widows and orphaned children.

The chief minister presided over a meeting in this regard here on Thursday that was informed that financial assistance of up to Rs100,000 would be provided to widows and orphaned children through the Rehmat Card programme.

In its first phase, more than 40,000 deserving families would benefit from the initiative to be launched immediately after Eid.

According to the briefing, widows and orphaned children will receive Rs25,000 each through the scheme. Applications for the Rehmat Card can be submitted through a mobile application, web portal, call centre or the local Zakat offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nawaz said that every citizen had a rightful share in Punjab’s resources and the government would utilise all available means to ensure that the financial assistance reaches those who deserve it.

She said the programme aimed to help widowed women move towards self-employment and financial independence.

She hoped the initiative would enable widows and orphaned children to lead dignified lives with financial stability.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026