E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Rehmat Card scheme gets CM’s nod

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the launch of “Rehmat Card” scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to widows and orphaned children.

The chief minister presided over a meeting in this regard here on Thursday that was informed that financial assistance of up to Rs100,000 would be provided to widows and orphaned children through the Rehmat Card programme.

In its first phase, more than 40,000 deserving families would benefit from the initiative to be launched immediately after Eid.

According to the briefing, widows and orphaned children will receive Rs25,000 each through the scheme. Applications for the Rehmat Card can be submitted through a mobile application, web portal, call centre or the local Zakat offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nawaz said that every citizen had a rightful share in Punjab’s resources and the government would utilise all available means to ensure that the financial assistance reaches those who deserve it.

She said the programme aimed to help widowed women move towards self-employment and financial independence.

She hoped the initiative would enable widows and orphaned children to lead dignified lives with financial stability.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe