Punjab Education Foundation signs MoUs for 155 ‘schools of eminence’

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with young entrepreneurs, individuals, NGOs, Ed-Tech firms and educational chains for the establishment of 155 Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence across the province.

Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat was chief guest at the ceremony while PEF Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan was also present on the occasion.

PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid delivered a detailed briefing on the objectives, scope, and various components of the Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence initiative. MoUs were signed with young entrepreneurs, individuals, NGOs, Ed-Tech firms and educational chains for the establishment of these schools.

PEF will provide 45 days to develop the school infrastructure according to modern standards.

After completion, the schools will be inspected in accordance with PEF’s prescribed criteria and conditions, following which permission will be granted to enroll the students.

Students in these schools will receive free education, with the Punjab government covering their tuition fees.

The schools will be equipped with modern educational facilities including science labs, computer labs, robotics labs, STEAM labs, and ECCE classrooms.

In addition, classrooms will be furnished with quality furniture, clean washrooms, and spacious playgrounds to ensure a safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment for students.

The objective of these agreements is to ensure the establishment of modern and high-quality educational institutions across various districts of Punjab so that students can benefit from educational facilities aligned with international standards.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Mr Hayat stated that the government considers the provision of quality education its top priority.

He emphasised that the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence is being carried out under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He added that the initiative aims to modernise public schools and reduce the quality gap between public and private educational institutions.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026