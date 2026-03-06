Horse and cattle show from 28th

LAHORE: The Horse and Cattle Show 2026 in the provincial capital is starting from March 28, the opening ceremony of which will be held at the Fortress Stadium.

During the show, a grand float parade will be held on the major roads of Lahore from March 28 to April 11, which will be of interest to the citizens.

A vintage car and bike show will also be held at the Lahore Polo Club on March 29, while an international polo match will be organised on April 1, along with the Arab Horse Dressage and Tent Pegging Championships.

The Horse and Cattle ‘Exhibition’ will be held at the Fortress Stadium from April 3 to 5. In addition, a circus show will be held at Jilani Park from March 31 to April 11.

Likewise, a food and music festival and fashion showcase will be held from April 10 to 12.

Similarly,a Sufi festival will be held at Hazuri Bagh on April 12, and Kabaddi and other exciting sports competitions will be held at Jilani Park. In addition, a cycle race will also be part of the programme.

The closing ceremony of the Horse and Cattle Show 2026 will be held on April 18, which will summarise all the activities.

