At least seven killed, eight injured in Makran Coastal Highway mishap

GAWADAR: At least seven people, including a child, were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident at Manjhi on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when two cars collided after a broken-down gas tanker was left standing on the road. One of the cars was traveling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the other was coming from Karachi to Gwadar, police said.

Makran Coastal Highway Police SP Muhammad Aslam Bangalzai said the injured and the bodies were shifted to Ormara Hospital.

Earlier this week, three people — including a husband and wife, and another woman — were killed, and two others were injured in a road accident in the province’s Bakhtairabad area.

In another incident on February 10, a local journalist from Balochistan, Aziz Lasi, was killed when three vehicles collided on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Winder.

Additionally, four people, including two brothers, were killed when a passenger bus coming from Karachi hit their car in the Darakhala area of Wadh.