E-Paper | March 07, 2026

At least seven killed, eight injured in Makran Coastal Highway mishap

Behram Baloch Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 02:29pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GAWADAR: At least seven people, including a child, were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident at Manjhi on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when two cars collided after a broken-down gas tanker was left standing on the road. One of the cars was traveling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the other was coming from Karachi to Gwadar, police said.

Makran Coastal Highway Police SP Muhammad Aslam Bangalzai said the injured and the bodies were shifted to Ormara Hospital.

Earlier this week, three people — including a husband and wife, and another woman — were killed, and two others were injured in a road accident in the province’s Bakhtairabad area.

In another incident on February 10, a local journalist from Balochistan, Aziz Lasi, was killed when three vehicles collided on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Winder.

Additionally, four people, including two brothers, were killed when a passenger bus coming from Karachi hit their car in the Darakhala area of Wadh.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe