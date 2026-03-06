Transfer, posting

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday shuffled three director-generals of sports and youth affairs as well as social welfare departments.

According to a notification, the government transferred Director-General Sports and Youth Affairs department Muhammad Khizaer Afzaal and directed him to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Director-General Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has been transferred and posted as DG Sports and Youth Affairs department.

Awaiting posting in S&GAD Dr Shahinshah Faisal Azim has been posted as DG Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026