Urs of saint ends

LAHORE: A large number of devotees gathered in Seetpur, a town in Alipur tehsil, to participate in the three-day annual Urs of sufi saint Abdul Razaq Sain.

The urs commenced on March 2 with the traditional ghusal of the shrine, marking the beginning of the annual commemorations.

A special prayer ceremony was also held, led by shrine caretaker Abdul Majeed Khan Gopang, who is the younger brother of the late Abdul Razaq Sain.

The first night of the urs featured a Sufi music event, where renowned singer Sakhawat Dhadhi enthralled the audience.

On the second day, festivities continued after Iftar with performances by well-known Sufi qawwal Salamat Qawwal and local singer Mohan Bhagat.

The urs concluded on the third day with a special prayer in the evening.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026