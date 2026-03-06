Probe into JI activists’ ‘custodial torture’ assigned to FIA

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into the allegation of custodial torture against Jammat-i-Islami (JI) workers while they were in police custody in a terrorism and rioting case registered after their protest near the Sindh Assembly on Feb 14.

The direction was made against an application filed by four JI workers through their counsel Syed Muneeb Ahmed before the ATC’s administrative judge under relevant sections of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment Act, 2022).

After hearing the counsel and examining the medical report, the court directed the federal agency to conduct an investigation into the allegation of custodial torture in accordance with the law.

In its order, the court observed that the JI workers were held by Arambagh police on terrorism and rioting charges and they had alleged custodial torture by the public officials. It added that on the direction of the court medical examination was conducted and the medico-legal certificate was submitted which revealed injuries to them and one of the held men also had a fracture.

“In terms of section 5 (2) of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022, where a complaint of torture is made and medical examination reveals sign of torture, the court is required to notify the designated agency for investigation,” the court noted.

“Since the medical material on record prima facia supports the allegations of infliction of injuries while the accused were in custody, the matter requires independent inquiry in accordance with the law,” it added.

In the application, the counsel submitted before the court that the injuries clearly indicate the infliction of violence while the arrested men were in custody.

While submitting medical reports issued by private and government hospitals where the workers received treatment, counsel argued that under Section 3 of the Act, any statement, information, or confession obtained as a result of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is inadmissible against the person making it.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026