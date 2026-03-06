Napa gets new CEO

KARACHI: Jarri Masood Zaidi has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa).

An MBA in Marketing and MIS from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, Mr Zaidi is known for his expertise in strategic planning, governance, financial management and organisational development, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He brings to Napa over 30 years of executive leadership experience in multinational and local organisations. He previously served as CEO and country general manager of 3M Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. His earlier senior roles include leadership positions at Mobil Askari Lubricants and Caltex Oil Pakistan.

At Napa, he will be supported by the head of music Hamza Ali Jafri and the head of theatre Bazelah Mustafa, the press release concluded.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026