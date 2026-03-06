SBCA asked to explain ‘incomplete’ report on illegal, dangerous buildings

• CM Secretariat terms report ‘sketchy’ for lacking details

• Seeks record of 147 unauthorised structures and 13 dangerous buildings

KARACHI: In a strong move against illegal construction in Karachi and other parts of the province, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has sought a detailed explanation from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over what it termed a “sketchy and incomplete” report regarding illegal and dangerous buildings.

According to a letter issued to the director general of the SBCA, the secretariat expressed serious concern over the lack of crucial information in the authority’s recent submission.

The report had mentioned 147 buildings identified as unauthorised, with 104 notices issued, along with 13 buildings declared dangerous and one reportedly demolished. However, officials found the data insufficient and unclear.

“Both the above two statements have been found sketchy. No information viz plot numbers, areas, the nature of illegality or time limit given for demolition is mentioned,” said the letter, pointing out that essential details were missing from both statements.

The letter questioned the effectiveness of the report, stating that there was no mention of plot numbers, the size of the properties, the nature of the violations, or deadlines given for demolition. Without these specifics, the report was deemed incomplete and inadequate for proper review, it added.

In response, the secretariat has now directed the SBCA to provide comprehensive details of the 147 buildings identified as unauthorised, including those that have already been served notices. Authorities have been asked to clearly state the nature of each violation, the plot areas, and the compliance or demolition timeframe.

“You are requested to furnish complete details of the 147 buildings identified by the SBCA as unauthorised as well as those to whom notices have been issued,” said the letter to the SBCA chief.

“You are further advised to furnish details of the 13 buildings identified as dangerous and the future steps planned to be taken in this regard. Also, provide details of the building demolished and the status of the evictees of the building.”

The letter requires that all requested information be submitted to the secretariat. In addition, a senior officer well-versed in the matter has been asked to appear in person before the secretary to the CM to present a full briefing on the case.

Sources claim that the move signals a tougher stance from the CM’s office against illegal constructions and unsafe buildings.

They added that the demand for detailed documentation suggests that the government is no longer willing to rely on brief summaries and expects strict accountability from regulatory authorities.

Meanwhile, sources within the SBCA said the authority has started compiling relevant details, facts and data to prepare and submit the complete report and has asked the relevant officers to come up with the required information falling under their jurisdictions.

“The SBCA has initiated the process of collecting all relevant details, factual material, and supporting data to prepare a comprehensive report,” said a source. “The instructions have been conveyed to the officers concerned to submit the necessary information pertaining to their respective jurisdictions so that the report can be completed in a thorough and organised manner. This time, you will see zero tolerance for any defiance or violation of the rules”, he added.

He then referred to the recently tightened fire safety regulations in buildings and the decision to make fire safety infrastructure a mandatory and integrated component of every project’s design and completion - a move aimed at preventing future urban accidents and strengthening structural oversight.

“Such measures reflect the authority’s resolve to enforce building rules and safety compliance and to identify and penalise those who violate these regulatory obligations,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026