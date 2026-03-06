Rallies at DUHS campuses express solidarity with armed forces

KARACHI: A large number of faculty members, doctors, students, paramedical staff and non-teaching staff participated in rallies held at two campuses of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) to express solidarity with armed forces and its operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

Led by Vice Chancellor Prof Nazli Hossain, participants carried national flags and placards, chanted patriotic slogans, reaffirming their commitment to national unity, peace, and country’s security.

Addressing these gatherings held separately at Dow Medical College and Ojha campus of the university, Prof Hossain said the armed forces were like the country’s shield and the people stood firmly behind them.

She added that no hostile design could succeed against a country that’s united in purpose and strong in resolve.

“There can be no compromise on national security,” she said. “Our support for our armed forces is clear, consistent, and unwavering.”

She further stated that Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq signified national determination and collective strength.

“Our armed forces protect our borders. Our doctors, nurses, and health workers protect lives. Both work in tough conditions. Both serve on the frontlines. And both share one mission, to protect our people,” she noted.

Sharing similar sentiments, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Jahan Ara said that there would be no compromise on the defense of the motherland and that the youth of Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in every circumstance.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Sajida Qureshi paid tribute to the armed forces and highlighted the shared spirit of service between soldiers and healthcare professionals.

She stated that the nation saluted the bravery of the armed forces and the dedication of the medical community.

“To our soldiers, we say: you are not alone. To our doctors and healthcare teams, we say: your service is equally vital. Together, in uniform and in white coats, you reflect the strength, compassion, and resilience of Pakistan,” she said.

The rally at DMC commenced from the Clock Tower and concluded at the same point after passing through the Civil Hospital gate while the Ojha campus rally began at the college’s main gate and, after passing through designated routes, concluded at the university library.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026