Over 3,000 KU students get laptops under PM initiative

KARACHI: Over 3,000 Karachi University (KU) students received laptops under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme at a ceremony held on the campus on Thursday.

According to university officials, a total of 12,000 students had applied for the laptop scheme, out of which 3,064 were selected to receive laptops.

Speaking at the laptop distribution ceremony at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed his gratitude to the prime minister who, he said, gifted laptops to students despite financial challenges confronting the country.

“This will help students meet modern requirements and stay aligned with technological advancements,” he said, regretting that the “reluctance of Muslims to adopt modern technology held them back from progress”.

“Today, technology is playing a crucial role in every sector, whether it’s education, medicine or the military field,” he said, while urging students to use laptops practically for academic and research purposes.

Senator Nihal Hashmi, member of the PM Laptop Distribution Committee, said that students were the most valuable asset of any country, as they were the future leaders, politicians, scientists and distinguished professionals.

“Today’s youth are fortunate because modern technology has made global access easier for them. If they use this facility positively, they can achieve excellence in knowledge, research and innovation.”

Senator Hashmi highlighted that KU had produced countless eminent personalities for the country, including renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, whose contributions strengthened Pakistan’s defence to the extent that no country could dare look at the country with hostility.

Earlier, focal person of the PM Youth Programme, Fahad Shafiq, said that the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s core vision was to stabilise the country’s economy and empower students.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026