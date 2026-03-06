E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Governor Tessori meets Qatar CG

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:04am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Qatar’s Consul General Nayef Shahein R.M. Al-Sulaiti and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties amidst escalating US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

During the meeting, he emphasised Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Qatar, stating that “in this challenging time, Pakistan stands firmly with its Qatari brothers.”

According to a press statement issued by the Governor House, the meeting focused on boosting bilateral cooperation, with discussions on cooperation, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

The governor highlighted Qatar’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s development, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

He expressed interest in further enhancing cooperation in areas such as education, healthcare, and tourism.

Governor Tessori also noted that Pakistan and Qatar enjoy strong bonds of friendship, built on mutual respect, trust and fraternity.

