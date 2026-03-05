Security forces target 41 Afghan Taliban, terrorist posts in border areas: security sources

The Pakistan Army targeted 41 posts of the Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khawarij with light and heavy weapons on the night of March 4/5, security sources say.

According to the sources, the army conducted the operations in the border areas adjacent to the Chaman, Zhob, Noshki sectors and Qila Abdullah.

The sources said the actions caused “heavy casualties and financial losses” to the Afghan Taliban and the terrorists.

“The activities under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will continue until the set goals are fully achieved,” a security source said.