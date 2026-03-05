E-Paper | March 05, 2026

2 killed as missile strikes Governor Cottage in North Waziristan

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 11:07am
Two civilians have reportedly been killed and one was injured when a missile fired from an unidentified direction struck the Governor Cottage inside Miranshah Cantonment in North Waziristan late at night.

According to local sources, the missile landed within the premises of the Governor Cottage, partially damaging the structure. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Compound also sustained severe damage due to the impact and the intensity of the explosion.

However, officials have yet to issue a formal statement confirming the exact extent of the damage or the casualties.

Residents said a powerful explosion was heard across Miranshah and its surrounding localities, after which a heavy contingent of security personnel rushed to the site. The area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

Initial reports suggest that the two deceased were civilians who happened to be nearby at the time of the attack. Their identities have not yet been officially released.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the nature of the attack and identify those responsible.

Pak Afghan clashes

