Advice: Sow the seeds of change

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

I always found articles on climate change very boring. The solutions were repetitive: reduce your carbon footprint, use less plastic and plant more trees, to name a few. I always thought I couldn’t really do any of them, so I was never pleased to read such pieces. Somehow, they just felt dull.

However, while scrolling through a reel, I suddenly got an idea: why not grow my own kitchen garden? I was delighted by the thought that I could plant seeds and then use the harvested herbs or vegetables in our everyday meals. At first, it seemed nearly impossible because I didn’t have any experience, but the idea was exciting, so I didn’t give up.

I did a little research on plants that are easy to grow, useful in the kitchen and suitable for small spaces. I found that coriander, tomatoes, green chillies, spring onions and garlic are all quite easy to grow in limited space. My mother was even happier than I was about my kitchen garden project. I reused old pots and plastic bottles lying around the house and, believe it or not, the idea came to life within a few days.

This is a practical and economical way to help reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. You can contribute too, read on to find out how.

What if helping the planet didn’t require big speeches or big money? What if it started with one pot, a little soil and a few seeds? Real, meaningful change begins exactly like that

Getting started is easy

You don’t have to invest much. Just use what you already have and follow these steps. Start by using old pots or plastic bottles, cutting off the top part if needed. Fill the pot with soil, which is easily available at plant nurseries at affordable prices. If you have a yard, then you don’t even need pots, just plant the seeds and you’re good to go.

Here are some beginner-friendly vegetable and herb options that are easy to grow and helpful in the kitchen too.

Tomatoes are a perfect choice for beginners. They grow fairly easily and you don’t even have to buy seeds. Simply take a tomato, cut it into slices, arrange the slices in your pot or garden and spread a fine layer of soil over them. Keep the pot in moderate sunlight and water it daily or as needed.

Peas can be grown in early spring and are ready for harvest in summer. In warm locations, they are best planted in fall as they are cool weather crops and are ready for harvest in winter. You can easily find them these days in most vegetable shops, and they are a healthy addition to many dishes.

Cucumbers are also a good option. These refreshing vegetables are perfect for munching on and help keep you cool in the hot summer. They are easy to care for and only require regular watering.

You can also grow herbs like coriander and mint. Coriander seeds are often already available in your kitchen cabinet, and they grow quickly. It is always handy to have fresh herbs at home, and many of herbs, such as mint, grow again after you cut the leaves.

Composting tip

You can make your own compost by setting aside a small space or an empty container for vegetable peels and scraps. If making composite at home is an issue, you can buy compost from a nursery and it is usually inexpensive.

So start today and turn your balcony or terrace into a small kitchen garden. It doesn’t matter if you begin with just one plant. Be patient and keep going. Growth takes time. You may think it won’t save the world or make a huge difference, but you will still be making an impact, even if it is a small one. Don’t get demotivated.

Remember, every tree, every garden and every forest started with just one seed.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026