March 05, 2026

Team formed to arrest suspects in US consulate violence cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:37am
KARACHI: After formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) by the home department, police authorities on Wednesday formed another team to arrest the suspects involved in violent clashes near the US consulate in Karachi on Sunday morning.

The clashes led to the deaths of 11 protesters and left more than 30 others wounded during a protest against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, in coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on Saturday.

According to an order issued by South DIG Syed Asad Raza, the team has been constituted “to conduct a fair and merit-based investigation”.

The team will work under the supervision of Keamari SSP Investigation Tauheed-ur-Rehman Memon.

“It shall be responsible for the collection of CCTV footage and other evidence, and for the arrest of the culprits involved in three cases registered at Docks police station pertaining to murder, arson and violence.”

The police team comprises seven members holding the ranks of inspector and DSP from different police stations in District Keamari.

The team has been directed to submit a daily progress report to the DIG South office without fail.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department had formed a high-level joint interrogation team (JIT). However, the JIT is only tasked to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any lapses in security protocols, procedural compliance or command responsibility.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

